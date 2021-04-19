Zip Zap circus returns to Cape Town centre with performances, new film

Cape Town - Cape Town’s Zip Zap Circus performers are all set to dazzle audiences with the launch of their first acrobatic art film on the weekend of April 24. To create a buzz about the film the acrobats spent most of Wednesday this week doing pop-up performances around the city centre. The performances were a return to public performances after a period of forced idleness as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Zip Zap spokesperson Roxy Mitchell said that with the easing of pandemic restrictions, audiences could expect more such performances as part the Central City Improvement District's (CCID) “Come Back To Town” campaign. “We plan to bring some magic back into the city centre. We’ve partnered with the CCID and this campaign is part of the CCID’s plans to revive the inner city’s economy because as we all know the CBD was hit hard by the pandemic.

“We’ve also taken a hard hit, being unable to perform live since February 19 last year. As a non-profit, live performances constitute 50% of our income.

“This situation has forced us to push credit boundaries with some out-of-the box thinking and this led to us creating a short 50-minute acrobatic art film called Moya which will have a virtual screening for 48 hours from April 24 to 25.”

Speaking about the film, professional circus artist and Zip Zap alumni Sabine van Rensburg said: “This is a project that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. It’s an opportunity to tell the next chapter of their story without looking back, and share it with the world.”

CCID chief executive Tasso Evangelinos said: “We have so much admiration for the work that Zip Zap has done for the last 29 years. They’ve been phenomenally tenacious throughout lockdown and we salute them for their innovation and never-give-up attitude. We look forward to seeing the performers lighting up our CBD.”

Tickets and more information about Moya, the film, are available on Quicket. The trailer is available for viewing on YouTube.

