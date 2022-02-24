ZipZap Circus returns to live audiences with its professional corps MOYA

Cape Town - The ZipZap circus is returning to delight live audiences once again with its professional corps, Moya, presenting a contemporary take on the rich history and celebration of South Africa’s heritage and culture. The show will take place at the ZipZap Dome (Artscape Precinct) between 24 and 26 February 24 and 26.

Moya The Show – A narrative of the South African Spirit is a theatre production of the award-winning film released last year. It is ZipZap’s first ever acrobatic art film that takes a look at South Africa’s unique, diverse culture and history through the eyes of the youth. The Moya live show promotional poster It is a fitting tribute to the development of ZipZap’s professional arm. All these “pro” performers have come through ZipZap’s youth levels from outreach all the way through to vocational training programmes.

True to the essence of ZipZap circus and what it stands for, the troupe pushes creative boundaries and explores collective acrobatic work, traditional African Dance (Gumboot dancing and Pantsula) as well as traditional circus disciplines. South Africa’s treasured history is showcased particularly through gumboot dancing – a symbol of the mining labour system under apartheid rule. The piece is symbolic of the strong communion that gumboot dancing represents, and what the ZipZap circus stands for. Moya is a show performed through art, dance and movement by a multicultural cast of ZipZap. Audiences can expect to be taken on a crafted voyage that captures storytelling at its finest, not only to witness the journey, but to feel a part of it.