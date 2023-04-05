Zonnebloem man to challenge victim’s cause of death in court

Cape Town - A man accused of killing another person after stabbing him during a brawl in the Zonnebloem informal settlement says he pleaded not guilty to murder because he disputes the stabbing caused his death. Lance Fisher, accused of stabbing Ahmed Mohammed, will appear in the Cape Town Regional Court again later this month, when he is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.

Fisher, 31, from Zonnebloem, allegedly stabbed Mohammed in April last year. Yesterday, Fisher appeared in court with is his lawyer, advocate Sithembiso Nosilela. Nosilela said: “At this point the charge against Fisher is murder. The case has been going on for quite some time because investigations were not completed. The matter has been transferred to the regional court and we have been given the police docket which will allow us to assess the State’s case against my client.”

A source said Mohammed was killed after he was stabbed by Fisher. Mohammed was taken to hospital, and that is where he allegedly died. The police were unable to speak to Mohammed before he succumbed to his injuries. Fisher is out on bail. “My client intends to plead not guilty, and the matter is set down for trial on June 14,” Nosilela said.

He said Fisher would challenge the cause of Mohamed’s death in court. Although Fisher does not dispute he stabbed Mohammed, he wants the court to hear how he died. Nosilela said his client would be handing in a plea statement on April 14. “On my understanding of the matter, the deceased person was staying under the bridge, and I am informed that the deceased person was a foreign national,” Nosilela said.