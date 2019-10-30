Residents of Zonnebloem have started a petition in a bid to prevent illegal squatting and reduce crime in the area. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Residents of Zonnebloem have started a petition in a bid to prevent illegal squatting and reduce crime in the area. Nellis Beyers, the neighbourhood watch chairperson for District Six, said: “The area of Zonnebloem is not getting the service delivery that it deserves. Residents have to complain and log numerous service requests before they see action, if any. Together, our voices carry more weight and we want to see change in our neighbourhood.”

The online petition had been started to call for improved services in Zonnebloem and to help residents prevent illegal squatting and curb crime.

“Basic services, like the maintenance of street lights and stormwater lids, are critical for the area. The upgrading of street lights, especially around the ‘Stroompie’ area, will help to make the area more secure,” Beyers said.

“The closing off and securing of stormwater drains is needed because vagrants open them for water or to live in the sewers, creating a hazard for themselves as well as for others, especially children, who could fall into these holes. The closing off of stormwater drains in the area would also make it less attractive to squat or invade land in Zonnebloem.” Residents had addressed the petition to councillor Brandon Golding, who had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.