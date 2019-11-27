16 Days of Activism: #BeAccountable for women, kids’ rights









People protest outside Parliament against violence towards women and children. African News Agency (ANA) Archives Sonke Gender Justice has launched its #BeAccountable campaign to coincide with “16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children”. The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, is an annual international campaign that starts on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day. Every year, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign either introduces a new theme or continues an old theme that focuses on one area of gender inequality. The 16 Days of Activism campaign has been running for more than 25 years in South Africa, yet femicide rates remain disturbingly high. According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), 12.1 in every 100000 women are victims of femicide in South Africa each year - a figure which is nearly five times worse than the global average of 2.6.

In September, in the midst of what President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled a “very dark period for us as a country”, the SAPS crime statistics revealed that sexual offences increased by 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

In August - a month that is meant to honour the women who marched to the Parliament Buildings on August 9 1956, the widely publicised killings of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, took place.

Although Luyanda Botha the man convicted of killing Uyinene Mrwetyana, was sentenced to three life sentences in the Western Cape High Court this month, is there accountability for many of these crimes?

Will many of these crimes be unsolved or unreported? It is for this reason that the theme we have chosen for this year is, “16 Days of Accountability on GBV and Femicides.”

This year the president signed the Declaration on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. The declaration pledges to eradicate violence against women.

Although Sonke welcomes the president’s commitment to ending the scourge of gender-based violence, there are no foolproof systems to ensure that the commitments made by duty bearers on ending gender-based violence, are monitored and evaluated.

Through examining the role played by various state institutions, the criminal justice system, institutions of higher education, the media and civil society organs our #BeAccountable campaign aims to highlight the importance of a culture of accountability amongst those who have an obligation or responsibility to promote and realise human rights.