The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, is an annual international campaign that starts on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.
Every year, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign either introduces a new theme or continues an old theme that focuses on one area of gender inequality.
The 16 Days of Activism campaign has been running for more than 25 years in South Africa, yet femicide rates remain disturbingly high.
According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), 12.1 in every 100000 women are victims of femicide in South Africa each year - a figure which is nearly five times worse than the global average of 2.6.