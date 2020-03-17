5000 state schools destroyed

The South African writer and poet Don Mattera was determined to fight apartheid, and coined the phrase: “Memory is the weapon.” Never would I have imagined that in the new South Africa, created through negotiations by the ANC-led government, I would witness as a teacher the annihilation of 5000 government schools. And most of these schools were in poor areas. The government unashamedly allowed their closure, and it was done secretly and hastily. The government’s argument was that the school buildings in the rural areas belonged to farmers, and that the national Education Department was not getting its money’s worth. Most of these children then had to go to schools in urban areas, leaving home very early and returning late at night. Most parents for safety reasons kept their children at home. The Western Cape government under the DA became literally the masters of closing the schools of the poor.

Under the leadership of the tough women in the DA, the then premier and the education MEC, the DA-led government targeted schools in poor areas.

In 2012 the DA-led government and the ANC-led governments in the other provinces went about merrily closing down the schools of the poor and the exploited. The Western Cape government did not expect a backlash from the communities of the poor after 27 schools in poor communities were informed that they were going to close. The reasons given included:

* The small number of pupils at the schools.

* Weak academic performance of the pupils.

* Unsafe school buildings.

* Vandalism.

Parents were then given a chance to give reasons why the school should be kept open. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer would then decide whether to close the schools or not.

The parents of the schools identified to close took the Western Cape Education Department to the Western Cape High Court. And the parents were successful.

The education department has unreserved resources, using taxpayers’ money to fund their court cases. The matter went up to the Constitutional Court.

Eventually, the Western Cape Education Department reached an agreement not to close the schools that wanted to remain open, but said it still had the right to close the schools.

The department decided to tackle the poor schools one at a time. From 2016, it targeted Uitsig High School in Uitsig near Elsies River.

The matter went to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the school must close.

This ruling virtually told the schools of the poor that you have no legal recourse for keeping your school open.

I was astounded when Uitsig High School was closed by the department at the end of September. The pupils were transferred to St Andrew’s and Ravensmead high schools.

The principal of St Andrew’s, Mr Peter Oliver, was dismissed last year. I have worked with Mr Oliver and I believe he is a very principled person.

Like me, he was hounded out of the schooling system by the labour relations department of the Western Cape Education Department.

The underlying issue was that he was against the closure of Uitsig High School, and said that he would not accept pupils from Uitsig High.

However, the present principal of Ravensmead was prepared to accept Uitsig High pupils when promised support by the department.

When I visited Uitsig High School last week, I was devastated to see that the school had been demolished.

I had tears in my eyes when I reflected on my teaching career at Uitsig High. Like all pupils the world over, the children of Uitsig High School had dreams.

As the department demolished the school, so it demolished the dreams of young South Africans suffering the loss of education, and who could have been led out of poverty.

Memory is the weapon... These students will arise because of their memory.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

