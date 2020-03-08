A chance to do your bit for children and teens battling cancer

CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation is a national organisation that supports children and teenagers who are battling cancer. CHOC will be hosting a ladies’ event on Saturday, March 28 to raise much-needed funds. The theme for the event is “Hippie Chick” and all ladies are encouraged to dress up as hippies. Prizes will be handed out to the best-dressed Hippie Chicks. The event will take place at Kenwyn Primary School, 24 Kritzwald Road, Kenwyn from 8pm. Entry is R100 per person. There will be entertainment by the amazing Vuvu Khumalo and an awesome DJ. Snacks and drinks will be on sale. For more information or to support the event, please WhatsApp or call 083 418 1800 All proceeds will go towards supporting children battling cancer and rare blood disorders, as well as their families.

* Jade Dumas, CHOC Childhood Cancer.

Cape Argus





