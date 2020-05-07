Address pupils' trauma and Covid-19 impact on their cognitive development

I have been following closely as decision-makers in governments education sector have been scrambling to produce messy online learning programmes, and even messier plans to re-open schools.

I sigh and I become enraged at the injustice of it all. Injustice you might ask?

I sum this up in one word - trauma.

We cannot fail to acknowledge the critical impact that trauma has on cognitive development, learning, memory, attention, impulse control and motivation - all the factors required for effective acquisition of the Caps curriculum, the very curriculum that has been made the focus of the Department of Basic Education’s “draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan”.

This plan essentially prioritises the following: how quickly can we teach the “core content” to pupils; which subjects are deemed “non-essential” like life orientation and physical education, both of which, ironically, are critical aspects of emotional regulation and cognitive development; and the question of whether to implement longer school days, less/no school holidays, and weekend classes.

The plan screams, “We must deliver the curriculum with haste”, particularly to those who have had no access to Zoom, Google Classroom, YouTube, and other learning platforms. Pupils who have been left wondering when they will eat their next meal, or whether they are physically safe in their immediate environment. There is simply no time to lose.

The sad truth is that without the acknowledgement and effective implementation of a school safety/trauma-sensitive plan first, we will continue to lose.

We will continue to lose our pupils to fear, anxiety, hopelessness and detachment, and we will continue to lose our teachers to burnout, compassion fatigue, fear and helplessness.

What do our pupils need? First, safety. Physical, emotional and psychological safety. They need to feel safe in their physical surroundings. At school, this means in their classroom, on the playground, and within the entire school building.

They need to feel safe from any imagined or real threat, be it the coronavirus, bullying, or even starvation. This can only be achieved by careful, intentional planning on behalf of the relevant policy developers, educators and district officials. The human brain cannot absorb, retain or recall information when it is seeking safety first.

Second, our pupils need connection. To reach children at their optimal cognitive level, we need to connect with them. If there is no relationship, there is no connection, and without connection, we will struggle to reach these children at their deeper level of executive functioning.

Third, consistency. Whether a specific start and end time to each day, whether consistently remaining in class to ensure physical distancing, consistency is essential in creating a sense of safety and predictability. It helps to still the mind and regulate emotions so that higher order thinking and reasoning can take place.

A key component of working with a traumatised brain is regulation. This entails breathing exercises, yoga/trauma release exercises and mindfulness practices, which can be integrated into the physical education curriculum. Regulation is practised by both teacher and pupil to create an environment that encourages respect, discipline and self-control as well as provides space for accessing the curriculum.

Finally, coping strategies, including those taught through the life orientation curriculum as well as the psycho-social support and interventions offered by circuit-based psychologists and social workers employed by the department, are essential tools that assist pupils with management of emotion and behaviour. These strategies can be used at school as well as at home.

Only once our pupils feel safe, connected, regulated, and have strategies to manage the immense uncertainties and trauma unearthed by Covid-19, will they successfully engage with the cognitive demands of the curriculum.

I am left with one burning question: do we really need a recovery plan? Surely we don’t want to recover the trauma after its unearthing by Covid-19? Perhaps now is the time to re-think, re-train, re-empower, and take this opportunity while the system has been disrupted to pave a new way for our pupils and future leaders. Perhaps what we need is a post-Covid-19 trauma-sensitive schools safety plan?

* Jessica Wasserman is an educational psychologist (MEd Psych Stell.) specialising in trauma-sensitive schools practices.

