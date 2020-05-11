All is not lost for our schools, learners despite impact of Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We have been so overwhelmed with input on every aspect of this coronavirus conversation that one is hard-pressed to come up with something fresh and original. I don't believe I could divert my readers' attention away from the present harsh realities, let alone divert them from the truth that the worst is still to come. When I say the worst is yet to come, I do not pre-empt the scientists or epidemiologists in their findings or evaluations. It is obvious that some people have become sick and have recovered, some have become sick and, sadly, have died. There is no reason to expect that the lifting of the lockdown will guarantee a return to national health and immunity. The only comfort in this grim reality is that there are many other viruses that exist among us, but we know how to minimise their damage. One could call to mind the ‘flu and the Aids viruses. We know that the ‘flu virus is smart and mutates to flummox last year's vaccination vintage. But we cope.

The HIV curse goes on, putting a great strain of the health budget, and is complicated further by a TB pandemic that is quietly decimating as many, if not more, than the currently top-of-the-pops corona.

The over-riding message is that management depends on human behaviour.

Presently it depends on staying indoors, washing one's hands regularly, maintaining social distance and coughing into one's elbow. But will the lifting of the lockdown keep us as focused as we are now? Isn't our obedience to the authorities just predicated on our eagerness to get out and about again?

Regarding the luminaries who have views on the school calendar and suggest the scrapping of the year and mass migration to the next level.

May I point out that April and May are notorious months without the assistance of the corona phenomenon. These are the months of the long weekends which flow seamlessly into the exam month of June. The lost school days aren't as drastic if we remember this little overlooked truth.

When last were the disciples of such measures in a classroom? Social distancing might be possible in schools with small numbers. But generally, our classrooms are jam-packed. Acquiring extra seating in temporary structures compounds the problem in terms of cognitive levels, meaningful assessment and the possibility that infections are still very much a reality.

I would suggest that the curriculum be revisited, and as much as is manageable be taught thoroughly using all didactic strategies, from extra lessons, homework, team-teaching, Saturday classes, tapping into retired teacher-experience.

The undone portion of the present year must then be tacked onto the next year. This includes an earlier start and applying of those trusted didactic strategies of continuity and cross-curricular competence. First round off the previous year's work. Catching-up will follow, if we work together.

That is my cent's worth of pontification for this week. For the rest, I wish you fortitude, strength and resolve. May God be with us all.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.