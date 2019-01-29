Some of the children awaiting to be adopted play with toys at Alice Adoption Home in Westcliff. Western Cape minister of social development, Albert Fritz, has condemned the "steam rolling" of recent amendments to the Children's Act. Picture: Bonile Bam.

We cannot afford to put an end to adoptions. I recently spoke to a concerned adoptive father regarding Sections 249 and 259 of the Amendment Bill for the Children's Act of 2005, which will ensure that all fees related to the adoptive process are scrapped.

He shared with me the moving story of how he and his wife came to adopt their daughter.

The child is still in the protective care process and her name cannot be divulged. However, hers is a story of the hope and opportunity that adoption brings.

The girl's biological mother had an unplanned pregnancy. In an act of love and pure selflessness, she chose to have her adopted, so that she could enjoy the best possible life, which included opportunities for travel and education that she otherwise would not have.

The biological mother chose a life of stability for her daughter with a loving and caring adoptive family.

Understanding the tremendous sacrifice of the biological mother, the adoptive parents opted to share photos and updates of the child with the biological mother through a social worker. Additionally, the young girl will be able to meet her biological mother once she turns 18, provided that she chooses to.

I was then curious about the inter-cultural aspect of the adoption and asked the adoptive father, “Are you as family taking any measures to educate your daughter on her heritage?"

He explained that he and his wife are studying her biological mother's culture and language and will actively try to raise their daughter in both her biological and adopted cultures.

While he admitted that adoption is not without difficulty, he explained that he, his wife and his daughter received ample support from social workers from their respective private adoption agency and from the adoptive community as a whole.

Stories such as these remind me of the importance of adoption in our society. There are currently 3.7million orphaned and vulnerable children in our country. We can scarcely afford to eliminate another successful form of child protection.

By making it illegal to charge fees for adoptive services, we are not only increasing the workload of state social workers, but we are also eliminating an entire industry, which not only facilitates the majority of adoptions, but also employs countless professionals, including private social workers, medical professionals, adoption agencies, psychologists, immigration specialists and many others.

In short, adoptions in South Africa will grind to a halt.

* Albert Fritz, Social Development MEC.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.