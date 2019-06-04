POLICE keep the peace as residents shut down the streets of Soshanguve, outside Pretoria, with burning tyres and rocks while demanding service delivery last month. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

“First is first. Second is NOTHING.” Brutal words. Especially from a dad to his son after a tough race. But this mantra was drummed in – relentlessly. And several decades later, that South African boy, is not only a man, but probably the most accomplished canoeist and surfski paddler in history.

The lesson is not about perfection, or obsession. But audacious, outrageous self-belief. With the courage, discipline and brutal tenacity to make it happen.

Radically successful achievers have set themselves goals like this since time began. Heaping the most impossible pressure on themselves: to perform when it matters.

The English sprinter Harold M Abrahams put it bluntly – reflecting on his looming 100m sprint, at the Olympic Games of 1924, after waiting four long years.

In the film Chariots of Fire, Abrahams says: “And now in one hour’s time, I will be out there again. I will raise my eyes and look down that corridor; four feet wide, with 10 lonely seconds to justify my existence. But will I?”

In South Africa, 2019, a race has just been run. We all know the results.

But what matters now is our next performance. We emerged from our past two races severely hamstrung. Debilitated. Crippled. In fact, South Africa barely limped across the finish line on Election Day, May 8.

Our critical injury: corruption. The self-inflicted, self-loathing, self-destructive illness which can render any performance a guaranteed fail.

Let's rank ourselves internationally: The Corruption Perceptions index, by Transparency International, ranks countries “by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, as determined by expert assessments and opinion surveys”.

The CPI ranks 176 countries “on a scale from 100 (very clean) to 0 (highly corrupt)”. Denmark and New Zealand are perceived as the least corrupt countries in the world, while the most perceived corrupt country in the world is Somalia.

Out of 180, South Africa rates 78.

Much is written about the president’s “clean-up act” – leading his mixed pack of both saviours and scoundrels.

But what should his goal be? Simple. We should chase the medal: “Least corrupt country on earth.” Audacious. Ambitious. A vow to ourselves.

For what is the point, if we are not striving to be our best?

In the 100m final of 1924, Abrahams looked down at his spikes – his body a coiled spring – until the starter’s gun fired.

He ran as if his life depended upon it. The sum total of his being distilled into grace, power and rarified self-actualisation.

He destroyed the field, and won.

Can RSA show the world we're winners, too?

