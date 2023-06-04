Apathy over Ukraine: Russia and China did not colonise Africa

Many would rightfully argue that the US is a land of bravery and freedom, but only as far as it concerns white people from Europe, Africa and Asia. For black people, though, the reality is different, and this is mainly based on how they came to live in the US. At best, they were bundled together, packed like sardines, and shipped as cargo to serve whites as slaves.

You are wrong if you think they have been forgiven for the past and seeking togetherness with whiteness. To this day, they are killed by white police, even as they are still called monkeys in Europe at football games. In South Africa, these same whites came to colonise and deliberately reduced black Africans to sub-humanity. So the reality of how black people view the Russia/Nato or US conflict in Ukraine should always consider the humanity of black people, as well as how the experiences and present relations of black people to other races define themselves. It is disrespectful for the South African and Western media to bulldoze their opinion on black Africans.

If anything, this is a sign that in reality, we as Africans must be grateful for slavery, colonialism, and that satanic system called apartheid, or we must be taught good manners. It must be clear that Russia and China did not colonise Africa and have not demonstrated a stinking attitude of superiority like the minority of white Afrikaners, English, and their ilk continue to do. Moreover, it looks like we made a mistake in 1994 by choosing away peace and reconciliation, because not only did it justify the sustenance of physical and spiritual racism and inequality, but it ensured that whites disrespect us as an image of God and as a race.

Perhaps we should have gone through a war as a nation, because it looks like the leaders and citizens underestimate and dishonour the love of God and the way of forgiveness. But I would rather we know no devils and choose no sides, save the side of Holiness. To us, it is all the same if the Earth tears itself apart. After all, nobody cared when the Earth made us a scum of humanity at the hands of the same people who today want to lecture us, in ways that show no remorse, about solidarity and righteousness.

* Khotso K.D Moleko, Mangaung Bloemfontein.