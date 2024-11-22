‘Appoint the right people on Icasa council’

Later this week, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies will interview candidates for four vacant positions on the ICASA Council. Charged with regulating the telecommunications, broadcasting, and postal industries in South Africa, ICASA is an independent statutory agency that could not be better placed to inject the kind of growth and innovation-focused zing that South Africa needs to enable sustainable digital transformation that will create jobs and futures.

In the public interviews, 20 candidates with expertise and qualifications in relevant fields including broadcasting and telecommunications policy, engineering, technology, frequency band planning, law, marketing, journalism, entertainment, education, economics, business practice, and finance will be in the spotlight. But if there is one thing we know too well about appointments to public bodies, it’s that strong qualifications and stated experience alone won’t cut it. Against the backdrop of a crumbling Post Office, an ailing SABC, ongoing spectrum controversies, massive international telco investor interest, and a Trump-led crusade against communications regulations, Parliamentarians would do well to grill all candidates on their lateral thinking, understanding of human behaviour, practical applications in an African context and – fundamentally – a passion for hard work.

We have eight million unemployed people, and our young people relentlessly bear the brunt of this, with 4.8 million unemployed (both on official definition). How can we hope to grow our country, leverage our tenacity, and make our mark on the world if we are not working day and night to forge the vital connections needed to do so? We know that clear and enabling regulations, quickly and fairly enforced, coupled with a bold vision to digitally transform from our cities to rural enclaves are what is needed to kick-start a growing economy.

Those of us committed to a growing and digital future will be watching Parliament closely on Thursday and Friday. * Adam Craker, CEO, iqbusiness, Johannesburg. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media