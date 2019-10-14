From World Cup matches to seasonal matches between teams within our rugby leagues, Newlands has been a proud tradition and heritage of the city.
To think that this structure and all its irreplaceable memories might soon be razed surely must not sit well with many other people too?
So, are we going to sit by and just let it happen, or will we let our voices be heard and stand together to stop this - to do what we do best: stand together as a city, a province, a nation and show the powers that be that our opinions and views count too?
I have tweeted countless famous South Africans all over the world in the hope that they’ll lend their voices to this and I hope the city feels the same.