Are we ready to send our children to school in favour of economic recovery?

When the Prez addresses the nation, he starts by saying, “my fellow South Africans”, as if we are a hegemonic group. Yet South Africa is known as the country with the widest gap between rich and poor. When the poor woke up, the rich had bought all the available sanitisers and toilet paper. He announces measures that seem to suggest that various levels of lockdown are equivalent to various stages of a return to normality. Close to him are various luminaries of dubious integrity who start their own assault on our intelligence by banning cigarettes and alcohol, two major sources of revenue. Another encourages jogging as a sop to the housebound but confines it to the ungodly early morning when they are vulnerable to the lurking ungodly.

Suggesting that an urgent return to school is the secret to the recovery of the national health and economic status quo are two mutually exclusive issues. Going back to school doubles the national educational bill if it prioritises the safety of learners. Sending adults back to work exposes the people at the economic coalface to infection on a larger scale.

A report in this newspaper showed a cameraman who was part of a team interviewing Premier Alan Winde. Seven days later we are told that the cameraman had died as a result of Covid-19.

The maths doesn’t add up. Seven days? Was he infected while wielding his camera? Or have the dates for infection, incubation and full-scale fatal assault been changed while I wasn’t looking?

In a word, we are fed half-truths. Our lockdown was a timeous imitation of what other countries had done.

We slipstream in the unfortunate experience of others who have been hit harder. And my reference to the cameraman touches precisely on this issue of misinformation. How can a poor country like South Africa have such a low infection and death rate?

The truth is, much of our management is window-dressing. Provinces override the national imperative. A minister gainsays what the Prez says.

Our death rate thus far is suspiciously (albeit gratefully) low. Yet there are preparations for hundreds of patients in makeshift hospital facilities. But we don’t get told for when.

But we know why. The figures we are fed are understated. The strategies we are encouraged to implement are mere gestures with no cure in sight. And winter looms with its tsunami of sniffles.

Has there been a physical count of the number of health-ravaged teachers who are required to resume duty?

What about those poised for retirement? Are they being asked to scupper a life-long expectation of happy retirement because some non-educator politicians speculate about the best option regarding education?

Are we ready to send our children from overcrowded homes/hovels to makeshift venues because the health of the nation has been edged out by the questionable priority of economic recovery?

Keep the schools closed for as long as you can. As Antony said: “Let Rome in Tiber melt.”

We are not saying that, but we are close.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus





