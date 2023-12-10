Arrival of Hamas delegation in SA is a grave concern

I think I echo South African sentiments when I say that it is shocking and terrifying that a Hamas delegation has been allowed into South Africa to participate in a conference organised by ANC MP Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela. Among this delegation, is Khaled Qaddoumi, a Jordanian national and longtime Hamas member, who currently serves as Hamas’s representative to Iran in Tehran, and has been sanctioned by the US Department of Treasury.

The admittance of extremists and terrorists into our country by the South African Government raises serious concerns about their potential involvement in fomenting extremism within our borders. Qaddoumi, acting as the liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government, actively fosters and strengthens relations with Iran. His role includes attending delegation meetings and engaging with high-ranking Iranian officials, where he appraises Iran’s unwavering support for Hamas, including the provision of weapons. There are sanctions imposed by the US State Department that can have secondary repercussions as well. South African entities engaging with this Hamas delegation may be held liable for potential effects on local financial assets.

Given the fact that Hamas is an internationally proscribed terrorist organisation and is recognised as such by a number of states worldwide, their welcome could have severe repercussions for our country. Like our support for Russia, our alliance with Hamas puts trade relations with democracies at risk, including the US African Growth and Opportunity Act which provides thousands of jobs for South Africans. * Benji Shulman, Director of Public Policy at the South African Zionist Federation.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].