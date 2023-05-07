As teachers, we must educate our nation. We, as teachers, cannot betray our pupils

I have always believed, as a teacher, you must measure the quality of education of your school against what is happening in the country. You are then able to see what you must do at your school to improve your education. I went to schools in Cape Town. My family stayed 100m away from the primary school I attended in Mathew Road, Claremont from 1960-1966 and South Peninsula High (SPH) in Old Kendal Road, Diep River from 1967.

Both schools survived the dreaded Group Areas Act of 1950. I was dismissed by the non-progressive Western Cape Education Department (WCED) twice in 2016 for disobeying the WCED’s bureaucratic decisions. I am not sorry that I opposed their undemocratic stance here in the Western Cape. When I joined South Peninsula High in 1977 as a biology teacher, the schooling system in South Africa was racially divided. You had to go to schools dictated by your keratin chemical composition. Apartheid ruled our lives, but fortunately, our teachers adopted a non-racial stance, which we are still fighting to achieve in South Africa.

Our principal in 1980, one of the few progressive principals at the time, Mr MN Moerat (his son Aadil Moerat was also an ex-SPH pupil who was killed tragically in his medical surgery in Gugulethu in 1998), encouraged us as a young staff at a school 30 years old to give of our best academically, on the sports field and extra-murally, which many times meant becoming politically involved. Our experienced teachers introduced us to the literature of the NonEuropean Unity Movement, the Teachers’ League of South Africa and the Cape Teachers’ Association. We regularly attended Western Province Senior School Sports Union meetings where we learnt the slogan “No normal sport in an abnormal society”.

Fast-forward to 2023. Most schools in South Africa are struggling academically. Matric results are poor. Very little sport and extra-mural activity takes place in the majority of our schools. I have always believed that the teachers at a school will determine the success of the school. I highlighted the success of one school in the article because of the teachers’ contribution to education. Yes, you can criticise the lack of work being done by education departments in South Africa, but as teachers, we must educate our nation. We, as teachers, cannot betray our pupils.

Congratulations to the individual teacher in the classroom who ensures that our pupils receive a high-quality education. I salute you. * Brian Isaacs.