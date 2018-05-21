Ashwin Willemse (far right) with Juan Smith, Joost van der Westhuizen and Louis Koen before a Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Picture: Adrian de Kock/African News Agency Archive

Ashwin Willemse highlighted something that is very hard to prove - that constant undermining of POCs (people of colour) because of our race.

It comes in many forms: "You speak so well," is something that used to get to me a lot, especially when I worked in radio.

White people don't necessarily wave their perceived superiority in your face, because I don't think they are necessarily aware of it.

Once you alert them to it, and they become aware thereof, generally speaking, they desist. Our innate feelings of perceived inferiority is also something that has been programmed into us. Such was the success of apartheid.

We measure ourselves against white people. That's the cold hard fact of the matter. Whether we do it consciously or subconsciously, or even unconsciously, the power dynamic is a long ways away from shifting. And we see it daily.

For Ashwin to appear to be backtracking on the issue now... there must be something going on that we are not yet aware of.

The racism in terms of the patronisation isn't nearly as overt as someone calling you a hotnot, but it's there.

It's that thing you can't put your finger on, but you just don't feel comfortable about it. And we all drank the Kool-Aid in 1994, and sang kumbaya and thought all would be ok, but the reality is, we're still enslaved in our minds.

Ashwin made us aware of this.

So for that, I salute him. Now that Nick Mallett and Naas Botha are aware of it, I doubt you'll ever hear Nick correcting Ashwin's poor grammar or pronunciation. It speaks volumes that as inarticulate as Ashwin sometimes is, Victor Matfield barely lasted five minutes in the analyst's chair because his English was so poor, so there's that.

I think it's a matter of bringing to the attention of those who appear to patronise us that they are indeed making us feel inferior, even if only in the manner that they reinforce our own feelings of inferiority.

That way, now that they are aware, they can actively decide to act against their innate nature.

I'm not saying it is the white man's innate nature to be racist, I'm saying he feels superior because he was programmed to, and so operates from a position of superiority.

POCs tend not to complain when a queue moves too slowly, or the service takes a bit long, or the food isn't quite up to standard, or there isn't stock of a particular item in a store. But go to a place like Pinelands, and the complaints fly freely.

I am proud of Ashwin for even hinting at that kind of subversive, unconscious racism... the inculcated kind that cannot be identified because it's floating in the ether, difficult to pinpoint, invisible to those in positions of power who act from a position of superiority.

It's not Nick's fault that he may have been condescending towards Ashwin. It's not Ashwin's fault for maybe feeling victimised. But if it continues, someone definitely is at fault.

* Lance Witten is the live editor of the Cape Argus

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

@LanceTheWitten

[email protected]

Cape Argus