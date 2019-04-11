CCMA excels but complaints have arisen over UIF, Workmen's Compensation. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Every single government department puts together its assessments and takes commentary from the public on issues that have arisen over the past five years. The departments will be pleased to receive accolades and positive comments and likewise will treat negative comments in a constructive way.

There have been some good amendments made to our labour law, and in particular the UIF and maternity leave changes, which include parental and adoption leave.

The benefits have been enhanced, and certainly the Department of Labour needs positive feedback from the public.

One small issue is that although the laws have been passed and should have come into effect on January 1 this year, there still seems to be problems with the parental and adoption leave implementation.

I am hoping, on very good information, that in fact these will be implemented within the next few weeks.

I’ve been receiving daily emails from readers complaining that they have been trying to access the parental and adoption leave. I will keep everyone informed via this column as soon as the facility becomes available.

I’ve also had many complaints about the UIF and Workmen’s Compensation computer systems being down and the telephones being abandoned.

These complaints have been sent to the various commissioners at the department.

I do encourage readers to email me with regard to any other complaints about the Department of Labour so that I can forward them to the commissioners, who have been extremely helpful. It would be helpful to get some positive comments so that I can send them on to them to encourage them to correct any other wrongs that are brought to their attention.

I have been in constant contact with Cosatu, who have likewise pointed out some of the issues hampering their members from claiming both UIF and Workmen’s Compensation payments.

The labour federation has also been at pains to explain to the shop stewards that the legislation should have been operative but has, for an unknown reason, been held back.

I will remain in constant contact with trade unions on these issues so that we can all work together to ensure that workers are properly treated in accordance with legislation. It is promising to hear that the promulgations have been sent out, and hopefully they will be activated soon.

One of the most functional sections of the Department of Labour, and probably one of the most vital, is the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Their workload is daily increasing and it has been reported that they have received at least 20% more referrals than for the same period last year.

The CCMA is highly functional and reacts immediately and has kept to its mandate to hear the initial conciliation within 30 days after a proper referral.

If anyone has waited longer, they should call the CCMA hotline on 0113776677 or email [email protected] to enquire what has transpired.

Also, the CCMA’s website is highly functional and can be accessed at www.ccma.org.za.

It should be known that last year over 150000 conciliations were heard and more than 70% of them were settled.

This means that less than 20000 arbitration awards were handed down.

This tremendous success speaks volumes and shows that unlike UIF and Workmen’s Compensation, the CCMA has fulfilled its mandate and has serviced the disputing parties well.

The CCMA’s relationship within the department is shown to be successful and one of the enormous changes to our labour law gives the CCMA more power to even hear disputes of a monetary nature.

In the past, if you had not been paid your salary or had been paid short in some way, you had to go and complain to an inspector at the Department of Labour.

These complaints were poorly handled and more often than not were lost in the system.

For the past 20 years I’ve received thousands of those complaints and in desperation had often advised employees to go to the small claims court to retrieve their unpaid salary.

This is all history as individuals can now approach the CCMA directly and be assured that their dispute will be hear within 30 days after the referral. Despite many of these disputes now being lodged with the CCMA, they have stuck to their mandate and have very effectively serviced the public.

The CCMA has also established partnerships with the Commission for Employment Equity, the SA Human Rights Commission, Human Science Research Council and the Legal Resources Centre.

They have grown a relationship with Agri SA and have signed memorandums of understanding with all these institutions.

All this shows how they are trying to accelerate service delivery in the labour market.

We are suffering from probably one of the most disastrous employment catastrophes.

We have 10million unemployed, and every little bit of job creation helps.

In line with this, the CCMA has tried to find alternatives to retrenchment and business closure. The chairperson of the governing body of the CCMA has undertaken to ensure it does its best to have a positive impact on the labour market.

Unfortunately, external factors such as the bad management of Eskom and theft from our economy is putting more and more pressure on businesses, which are being forced to retrench.

This will, in turn, lead to more referrals to the CCMA for the disputes that arise out of these retrenchments.

The trade unions have called these retrenchments a “jobs bloodbath”, but we are hoping that eventually the severely hampered management of our country will turn for the better and that businesses start employing once again.

The message at the moment is that if you do have a job, please ensure that your performance remains at a high standard so that you can ensure that you remain employed.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media