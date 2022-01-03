Athlone High School to celebrate its 75th anniversary

by Vincent Hendricks Athlone High School is turning 75 this year. The oldest high school on the Cape Flats was opened on January 22, 1947. Athlone High celebrates excellence in its diamond jubilee year.

The school’s vision is excellence through a holistic, principled and values-based education which accentuates critical thinking. At Athlone High we believe that education ought to make people more human and that boys and girls should model adults who are hard-working, respectful and unselfish. Mr SV Petersen, our first principal, hailed from Riversdale. He attended Trafalgar High and was one of the first people of colour to graduate from UCT.

Mr Petersen, or “SV” as many would call him, took the colours of UCT of midnight blue and sky blue to the Battswood Teacher Training College in Wynberg where he lectured for many years. He later became principal of the Battswood Primary School. He later brought the colours of UCT to Athlone High when he was appointed as principal and was not persuaded by Alexander Sinton (Scottish-born school inspector) to name the school after Sinton. SV insisted that the school in Calendula Road Silvertown be called Athlone High.

SV was a very strict and an accomplished Afrikaans and mathematics teacher. Athlone High excelled under his leadership and became a much sought after institution, attracting students from all over the country. SV, with the help of some brilliant teachers ensured Athlone High was the top academic school of the 1960s and 1970s. It set high standards in academia, arts and culture and sport. Alumni of Athlone High are residents on all major continents and are represented in diverse fields such as the arts, commerce, education, engineering, medicine, politics, religion and sport.

Our alumni include one of South Africa’s icons in the Struggle, the late Dulcie September. I believe we have good teachers. In subjects where pupils struggle, namely geography, life science (biology), pure mathematics and physical science, comprehensive plans will be implemented.

Picture, taken by Bheki Radebe, prior to when Athlone High School celebrated its 70th anniversary. Students battle with application and interpretation in these subjects. Specialist coaching, intensive rigorous testing and lots of revision lessons are included in our intervention plans. I want to laud the Heads of Department of Afrikaans, English, life orientation, business studies, history and mathematical literacy for achieving consistently good matric results. In keeping with our holistic vision, the school has a diverse extracurricular programme that includes sports (athletics, basketball, rugby and soccer), archery, drama and music.

We teach children to think critically and we raise political awareness amongst them as education cannot be separated from politics. Athlone High has a significant number of teachers affiliated to the Teachers’ League of South Africa. Our biggest challenge, as is the case with all our sister schools, is a shortage of teachers, brought about by three rounds of teacher retrenchments in the 90s.

I refuse to forget what happened then as our struggle in education has its roots in the misguided state decision to slash spending on education and health. Athlone High, located in a vulnerable, impoverished community, also has a security challenge. I am thankful today to the late Mr R de Kock (principal from 1985-1994), Mr B Scheepers, acting principal for one year and my predecessor Mr H Macrill for the confidence they had in my leadership abilities.

My sincere gratitude goes to teachers (past and present), alumni, current students, parents and the school governing body. Our Alumni Exco and SGB have planned numerous 75th anniversary events which include a thanksgiving service, a high tea, food fair carnival, gala dinner and a golf day.

Hendricks writes that alumni of Athlone High are residents on all major continents and are represented in diverse fields such as the arts, commerce, education, engineering, medicine, politics, religion and sport. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency The student body through the SRC will be organising and overseeing youth events such as a dance and a fashion show. Students also plan to be involved in community outreach projects. I want to make a passionate appeal to all Athlonians to support the school in its milestone 75th year. Remember with pride the school motto, Nihil Sed Optimus (Nothing but the best).

Please contact me at 082 6453 637 (WhatsApp) or 082 3041 966. Ex-students may visit me at any time at school. I’d love to meet with you. Follow us on social media for announcements of 75th anniversary programmes. The Facebook page is Athlone High, an ongoing journey * Vincent Hendricks is principal of Athlone High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]