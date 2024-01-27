Axis of Evil bedevilling Muslim world

People in general and Muslims in particular need to be careful how they interpret the violence that occupies the world in general and Muslim nations specifically. Example, recently a bomb exploded in Iran, injuring many. Years ago, the US assassinated an Iranian general and the bombed event was a celebration of his life.

In response, Iran bombed a camp inside Pakistan from where it seems the bombers planned the attack. Evidence suggests these so-called “Sunni” militants are hosted by Pakistan. The bottom line is “so-called” Muslims are killing others, including Muslims, under the guise of a Sunni/Shia conflict. The question that arises from this specific Iran/Pakistan bombing is, whose interests does this serve?

For that answer we must study history. The Axis of Evil (US, Britain and Israel) benefits from bombing Iran. This Axis of Evil was liable for removing and caging President Imran Khan, the elected leader of Pakistan. The current leadership of Pakistan then sold themselves to the Axis of Evil and disregard the people of Pakistan. The Axis of Evil influences the politics and economics of Pakistan and “Islamic State” or any other group that kills must be seen for what they are – servants of the Axis of Evil who pay cash for the killing of Muslims.

The same thing happened in Egypt when President Morsi was jailed and quietly killed and the imposter, President Sisi, replaced the democratically elected leadership and remains in service to the Axis of Evil. The situation exists across the Middle East where Arab leaders have sold themselves to the Axis of Evil. The question is why do wealthy Arab/Muslim leaders sell themselves?

The answer is simple. Most Arab and so-called Muslim leaders fear democracy and human rights, etc. The US, Britain and Israel help the Arab/Muslim tyrants/oppressors suppress democracy and maintain corruption. Thus, the corrupt leaders of the Muslim majority nations can kill Muslim citizens with impunity as they enjoy the protection of the US, Britain and Israel. The Axis of Evil, including Arab and so-called Muslim leaders, create and sustain militant groups to ensure chaos and to prevent democracy.

History confirms that Israel encouraged the rise of Hamas to split the Palestinian struggle into factions and to ensure that the PLO, which was secular, was challenged by an Islamist alternative. Hamas turned on Israel after defeating the PLO and gets help from Iran. This is why the Islamic State militant group appeared out of Pakistan to bomb Iran. Islamic State “works” for the US and Israel. Most so-called extremist Muslim militant groups kill more Muslims than non-Muslims but take orders from the US, Britain and Israel, who then hypocritically blames Islam.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus