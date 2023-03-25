B-BBEE should be abolished, labour laws should be simplified

When discussing SA’s future it is inevitable that ways to harvest our potential come to the fore. Any country’s education leads it to performance and excellence. It is now time to start “Managing our Diversity” so it can contribute to excellent performance. Barriers to this include: s " ""%% ON AN OUTPUT BASIS where certain parts of the population are repeatedly enriched because of their racial grouping and business connections.

s #COLLECTIVE BARGAINING labour laws which encourage unproductivity. This ensures systematic economic suicide. s ! POOR EDUCATION SYSTEM WHERE teachers set poor examples and perpetuate a culture of destruction through poor social discipline and mass action. s ! WEAK GOVERNMENT WITHOUT strategic goals and accomplishments.

My plea is that the above issues be addressed as follow: B-BBEE abolished in total, and replaced by “Harvesting Excellence” through all walks of society and racial groups. Psychometric testing be mandatory so as to establish the suitability of candidates, especially for senior positions. Labour laws be simplified and labour unions be made more responsible for training and education of their members. Teachers be retrained and constantly redeveloped.

Government ministers and executives be prohibited from doing private business while serving. Implement new election laws to change electoral system. All this should apply to all other government departments. * Dr HJ de Bruyn, Rustenburg. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.