Be at peace, obey rules and cherish your love ones amid God’s pause

The measurement derives from 10 vertical rows of letters arranged in decreasing size on a chart and used to test a patient’s visual acuity. The measurement is the distance at which the patient responds optimally. The best result is usually recorded at 20 feet (or 6m), hence the referral to 20/20 vision. The use of 20/20 as meaning perfect is a classic example of semantic migration. Various areas of society applied it to mean “perfect”, from jazz musicians to just general talk. We are all familiar with the hoary “Hindsight is 20/20.” By this we mean: if only, and it usually signifies a missed opportunity. According to the Gregorian calendar, we are now well into the year 2020. It set me wondering about any significances that we might be missing, or need to visit about this date.

I do not subscribe to chaos or conspiracy theories; nor do I think that Nostradamus or Rasputin or Tiresias (old man with wrinkled dugs) knew enough to make accurate prognostications regarding our future.

But a meme doing the rounds counts off the past and future years as 2018; 2019; 2021; 2022. When asked about the absence of 2020, the response is: “We don’t talk about that one.”

This year will surely come to be known as the year when God pressed the “pause” button for mankind. Or it could be the year when Mother Earth shuddered and screamed: Enough! Too much plastic in the sea. Too much smoke and smog that hides the beauty we inherited.

Too many instances of transferred relevance, like the dictatorial cellphone and the damaging indulgences we allowed to morph into pleasure, like alcohol, cigarettes, lack of exercise, fast food.

It is time for me to repeat my mantra according to Njabulo Ndebele (1983): redefine your relevancies. We must turn this collective experience into a learning, growing, caring ethic in order to deal with the New World that is here now.

Interpersonal relations, personal care, appreciation for health, love, friendship, sleep, laughter, camaraderie are some of the areas where we can improve the coming days.

Before this is seen as a self-indulgent rant, may I steer my readers gently to the most potent advantage of all: a change of pace. Revisit the words of the great social tract, Desiderata, written by Max Ehrmann in 1927 and read what it says about haste and silence.

Read the words: “...whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.”

So I say this to my loyal readers (and others): be at peace with yourself.

Obey the hand-washing, social distancing, face-masking rules. Take another look at the world, at loved ones.

Do not make our common fear a news event or a platform for alarmists. Look into the eyes of a loved one and say the happy words.

Remember to pray together.

May God be with us all.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

