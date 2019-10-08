Every person is demanding or begging for more law enforcement boots on the ground to help prevent crime by their visibility. When the public phone for police assistance, the police in uniform respond as quickly as circumstances allow.
These uniformed members are the first link in the chain of trying to get the wheels of justice rolling.
After this first encounter, a docket is compiled, then the matter is received by the most important link in the whole police crime experience: the detective branch.
These are the police members responsible for investigating a victim’s complaint or a crime scene, and their end product is what the NPA staff have to present to the halls of justice so a verdict can be obtained in line with justice being served.