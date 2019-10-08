Beef up SAPS detective branches









"Every person is demanding or begging for more law enforcement boots on the ground to help prevent crime by their visibility," writes Keith Blake. Picture: Gary van Wyk/African News Agency (ANA) Archives This is an open letter to SAPS top management, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the victims of crime or the families of the victims, and the law-abiding citizens who could become a statistic in relation to crime and criminals. Every person is demanding or begging for more law enforcement boots on the ground to help prevent crime by their visibility. When the public phone for police assistance, the police in uniform respond as quickly as circumstances allow. These uniformed members are the first link in the chain of trying to get the wheels of justice rolling. After this first encounter, a docket is compiled, then the matter is received by the most important link in the whole police crime experience: the detective branch. These are the police members responsible for investigating a victim’s complaint or a crime scene, and their end product is what the NPA staff have to present to the halls of justice so a verdict can be obtained in line with justice being served.

What the yearly release of statistics reveals is that in South Africa one has to lift this blue veil, and the public have to demand that our detective branches nationwide receive four times - if not more - well-trained members, so that criminal cases are dealt with timeously and effectively.

This branch of the police is almost forgotten and needs massive scrutiny for it to be effective and efficient - it plays the major role in fighting crime and criminals.

Top management have to sit down and make decisions and implement strategies that will ensure that our politicians, under the guidance of our national police minister and commissioner, balance the boots on the ground with the pens writing in the investigation diaries of criminal dockets.

* Keith Blake, Ottery.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.