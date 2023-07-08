Bela, or the Basic Education Amendment Bill (B2-2022), has had many up in arms. However, a closer look at Bela indicates that the bill attempts to deal with practical challenges faced within public schooling. Former Model C schools tend to use their admission and language policies to exclude non-white learners from the schools.

School governing bodies (SGBs) in suburbs have used catchment area and huge admission co-payments as a requirement for admission. The amendments should not be viewed as taking power away from SGBs, but rather to ensure that all SGBs buy into equal education for all, not just for the fair skinned. Who can forget how SGB member Prof Nuraan Davids highlighted how the SGB resisted transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ High School?

Bela attempts to avoid misuse of powers by SGBs and will enable transformation at all schools. All schools are required to submit their admission policies to the head of department. Former Model C schools use all sorts of ways to hide additional numeration to their principals, senior staff and its SGB members. This and the misuse of funds are addressed in Bela. Bela also ensures that an acceptable quality is achieved with learners receiving home schooling. And parents are also compelled to ensure that their children who are younger than 16 attend school.

* Adiel Ismail, Mountview. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus