Since we are all prone to error it is vital that we are reminded to enjoin goodness and forbid evil. Let me explain: When we commit a moral crime (gambling, intoxicants, etc) in secret and feel shame, that crime remains between you and the Creator. When we do not consider sins as wrong and take pride in sins, the situation is different and that crime does not reside with the individual and Creator only.

The Torah, Bible and Qur’an forbid believers from spying. So when we see a person slipping into a gambling place but trying to avoid attention, it is wrong to broadcast that person’s activity. However, if a person proudly states they are skilled gamblers, they have literally exposed themselves. For example, in Ramadaan a sick person etc, is permitted to eat, drink and repay that day. However, you must show respect to others and Ramadaan and eat and drink with dignity. Some time ago, I saw a “Muslim” associate smoking, eating and drinking in public during Ramadaan. This flagrant display suggested this person either did not understand Ramadaan or did not care. After a chat I realised this person, although “Muslim”, lacked basic Islam and did not want to learn and was okay with their own shallow, low-class behaviour.

This reminded me of an incident decades ago. Some “Muslim” councillors with the National Party (NP) had convinced council the “Coon Carnival” where people paint their faces and dance in the street was Islamic culture. After a heated debate, I corrected this wrong belief and informed council the carnival had nothing to do with the Islamic faith, culture or civilisation. The NP “Muslim” councillors were either so uneducated or did not care enough to realise their own understanding of basic Islamic knowledge was utterly wrong. Often in council Muslim councillors vote in favour of bottle stores and liquor hours and non-Muslims vote against this. The non-Muslims confirm they are aware of the negative impact alcohol has on society and do not support the increased availability of it.

The point is we all err, that is human. However, when we believe there is nothing wrong when we commit errors there is a problem. Also, anyone can claim to be a Jew, Christian or Muslim, etc, but that does not imply they are believers. Believers may be fallible and sin like everyone else but at least they must know when they are doing wrong. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

