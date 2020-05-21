‘Big business can’t bear economic brunt of Covid-19 after decades-long state looting’

President Cyril Ramaphosa should be commended for his decisive leadership at the start of the coronavirus crisis. The response from the government was precisely what anyone could have hoped for - following consultation with medical experts and with due consideration to scientific analysis, a strict lockdown was implemented to stem the spread of the disease. This was a brave decision at the time, but concern is rapidly growing around the severity and duration of the lockdown. The reality is that South Africa simply cannot afford an extended lockdown period, especially after more than a decade of rampant looting of state resources. There seems to be an automatic assumption that big business will bear the brunt of the economic crisis - to keep paying salaries, taxes, rentals and other expenses. How is that possible when they are not allowed to generate revenue? We are already witnessing the agonising demise of some of South Africa’s best-known companies. If this trend continues, there will be little left to save by September. While the medical perspective is invaluable, it needs to be balanced with a view towards the long-term prosperity of our nation. The statistical analysis indicates that far more people may lose their lives as a result of the humanitarian crisis created by the lockdown than from the virus itself. The concern, therefore, goes far beyond business sustainability but also extends to our national ability to maintain social order and mitigate the catastrophic impacts of the lockdown. Business has a duty of care and stewardship towards the society in which we operate, but we cannot exercise that duty if our sustainability concerns are not addressed.

There are many things that kill South Africans every year, not least of which is tuberculosis (TB) - a completely curable disease that kills about 3000 South Africans every month, and 1.2 million globally per annum. A tragic consequence of the attention being focused on this novel coronavirus is the stigma that inevitably follows it, and there are now reports of TB and HIV patients who have stopped visiting local clinics to collect their TB and HIV medications for fear of being stigmatised as Covid-19 cases.

While the coronavirus might kill you, TB will kill you if left untreated. If the intention is really to save lives, there are numerous initiatives that could do that without destroying the entire economy. It begs the question as to whether the global response, based on projections of a worst-case scenario, has been proportionate to the actual risk and observed impacts to-date.

It is still completely unknown how severely South Africa may be impacted by Covid-19. Everything that’s been done to-date has been based on modelled projections of what could happen. We simply do not know if our climate, National Routine Immunisation Schedule or any other factor may have a mitigating effect.

What is clear is that the actual death rate has been substantially lower than predicted. The claim that this was because of the severity of the lockdown seems unlikely, as it is apparent that social distancing is not being adhered to in most parts of the country.

If South Africa hopes to rebuild any form of economy after this pandemic, we will need a strong and co-operative business sector. The government can neither manage this crisis on their own nor rebuild the economy and create jobs, following it. However, the long-term sustainability and needs of big business are conspicuously absent from the current presiding narrative.

The government urgently needs to engage business as partners in this crisis. A key issue with respect to a continued lockdown is the extent to which testing has been done.

With relatively few tests done and a slowing of the government testing rate, we do not have a sufficiently broad and deep data set to understand how and where the disease is spreading in the country. In the absence of such data, a national lockdown becomes the only blunt instrument at the disposal of the government to curtail the spread. Allow business to return and shift the responsibility of testing every employee onto the private sector - the exponential growth in the data set will be invaluable for decision-making.

With some questionable decisions being made and confidence in the government waning - the obscure National Command Council and its lack of transparency around regulatory decisions has not helped - it is very quickly approaching a situation where large-scale state violence will be required to enforce the lockdown regulations. This is perhaps why the decision was taken to deploy more than 73000 additional soldiers in our streets. Given our history in this country and our hard-fought democracy, can we really accept that more people may die from hunger and state violence to enforce the lockdown, than may die from the virus itself?

* Ryan Ravens is chief executive of Accelerate Cape Town.

