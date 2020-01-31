It’s one of those places where you can sit in the shade in quiet companionship and watch the water birds paddling about, building their nests and catching little snacks to feed their chicks. It was strangely quiet the last time I went there and it took me a few moments to realise why. There were no birds.
A coot’s nest and a grebe’s nest near the shore stood empty. Usually they are both buzzing with avian activity. But not a feather stirred. There have always been ducks nibbling about on the water’s edge. This Monday there was not a single duck to be seen. It was all rather spooky, like walking on to Cape Town’s Grand Parade and finding nobody there.
It simply can’t happen: but it had. The water in the lagoon, which is usually clear apart from a healthy crop of pond-weed, was a dirty khaki green like pea soup. Apparently an infestation of toxic algae had swept down into the marina from somewhere in the Tokai area and simply killed all aquatic life in a matter of days.
One day the lagoon was teeming with bird life and the following day there wasn’t a single bird around. They’d simply vanished. I wonder where they went. There must have been a huge migration because there were always thousands of birds in every bay and estuary. All gone now.