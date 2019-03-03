An impression of the proposed development at 150 Buitengracht Street. Picture: Supplied

The article (Bo-Kaap appeal quashed, February 22) refers. It was flawed, misleading and one-sided.

Claim: “A plan to build a high rise building after demolishing a 60-year-old Bo-Kaap house was halted.”

Fact: False. The site is vacant, and has been for 10 years. We bought it in 2017, with heritage approved rights in place for a nine-storey building. We improved on that scheme so that it is more in keeping with its surroundings.

Claim: “Initial approval was given to the developers to demolish the current houses on the site but then an appeal was lodged, delaying their plans.”

Fact: False. The site is vacant. No houses will be demolished. While the old design blocked off an historic neighbouring property, we worked to ensure it remains visible through the creation of a walk-through gallery celebrating the heritage of the area.

Claim: “The appeals committee felt that the proposal was insensitive to the heritage context of the Bo-Kaap.”

Fact: The committee’s role was clear – to choose between the old scheme, which is approved, and the new scheme. The new scheme is the same height as the old one, and total construction area is less – in other words, we are asking to build a smaller building. Our design process included voluntarily consulting with a heritage specialist, which would be a requirement if the proposed HPOZ is approved, and an independent anthropologist, who gave insight into the area from a historical perspective.

We were shocked that the committee chose the old scheme over the new, even though they admitted the new one was better.

Last quarter, the province’s construction industry shed 11 000 jobs. This speaks to the anti-development sentiment growing in the city, with about R30 billion in developments currently held up by politically-aligned activists and bodies like HWC. In our current context, the latter appears incapable of doing its job rationally, without fear or favour.

* Zane De Decker, The Developer from Any Side Investments.

