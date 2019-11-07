Bok emblem has become a symbol of strength, unity and diversity









For many the Bok emblem will forever remain an apartheid symbol, but to the vast majority of rugby fans and players this is not the case. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) François Cleophas, my answer to your question “ Should the Bok emblem go? ” is a very strong and unequivocal “NO”. I realise that for you and many others the Bok emblem will forever remain an apartheid symbol, but to the vast majority of rugby fans and players this is not the case. If you are looking to eradicate apartheid symbols then what can be a more blatant reminder of apartheid than the language of Afrikaans? Do you propose a banning of this language because of its history?

You claim that rugby never took off at “grass roots levels” due to some delusional racist agenda but the fact is that the sport of choice of the majority is and will always be soccer. Rugby will never be the sport of choice for the majority of South Africans.

Today the Springboks logo is regarded as a symbol of unity, of strength and diversity all of which has been clearly illustrated by the Boks’ fantastic display at the World Cup.

We can’t change the past but can affect the present and future. We’ve shown the world that anything is possible if people are willing to work together. Let’s not waste this success by dwelling in the past.

* Gary James, Llandudno.

