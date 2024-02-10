The coalition of capitalist and imperialist countries like the US, France, the UK and Germany are supporting one another to protect their ships along the Red Sea – Gulf of Aden – but, sadly, there is no coalition to protect human beings and save lives. The Houthi strikes on ships from some Western countries is in protest of the siege and bombing of Gaza. The Houthis have made it clear that their attacks on ships in the Red Sea will stop only as soon as apartheid Israel’s illegal military attack on Gaza stops unconditionally.

The notion Western countries are driving – that the Houthis are “Iranian proxies” – is disingenuous. The Yemeni people, like human rights activists across the globe, are supportive of the Palestinian resistance and the moral struggle to liberate Palestine from the apartheid Israeli occupation. They have repeatedly made this clear. Many years ago, en-route to Saudi Arabia, I visited Yemen. I had the most interesting, beautiful and eyeopening experiences in the povertyand war-stricken country.

The people of Yemen are humble, fearless, religious, spiritual and independent. Like the Saudi-led war against the Houthis is a huge miscalculation and misjudgement, the US and its alliance partners bombing of Yemen is also a mistake. The fairest solution to the Red Sea crisis is to stop apartheid Israel’s attack on Gaza and end the occupation of Palestine.

* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus