South Africans celebrate the new year at the V&A Waterfront where fireworks lit up Table Bay. Pictures: Jason Boud/African News Agency (ANA)

"Things can only get better," sang Howard Jones in 1985, and D:Ream later used the refrain in 1993.

And this seems to be the general sentiment about the year 2018.

Last year held many challenges: South Africa’s credit rating was downgraded to junk status, residents in the Western Cape began to really feel the effects of the worst drought in a century, political shenanigans at all levels of government - national, provincial and local - caused all manner of embarrassment, and the ever-increasing cost of living has forced South Africans deeper into debt.

But our country is known for its resilience and optimism, and the ringing in of the new year was no different, with South Africans the country over expressing hope for the year that lies ahead.

We have faced many almost insurmountable challenges as a nation and we have overcome. Who’s to say 2018 will be any different?

The Western Cape, still in the throes of a devastating water crisis, now lives under Level 6 water restrictions, with Day Zero, the day most of Cape Town’s taps will run dry, fast approaching.

It is by far the most pressing challenge that has faced the Cape in the recent past, but a challenge that can be overcome through the collective water-saving efforts of us all.

Don’t forget that we managed to push Day Zero back once before; it had initially been pegged at March 2018, but was moved back to May.

Relaxing our efforts has brought Day Zero forward once more to April.

Together we can drive it back again.

The country’s governing party has a new president, and with Cyril Ramaphosa at the helm of the ANC, international confidence in South Africa has already shown an upward tick.

Not too long ago, our national anthem was voted the best in the world.

Let us not forget, South Africa is the land of sunny skies and braaivleis, the Rainbow Nation, the country of Nelson Mandela, a nation born out of the crucible of an oppressive government through the Struggle for freedom.

Bring on 2018, we are ready to face its challenges.

Cape Argus