The City of Cape Town's newly established Tourism Law Enforcement officers with electric bicycles to help with patrols and incident response. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

A dozen bicycle riders were swarming in to meet at a farm gate: For the Sunday Morning Mountain Bike Ride.

Follow me: It was 5.50am on Sunday.

Each rider sported a different colour shirt- most from local events they’ve conquered: like the Wine2Whales, the Cape Epic or the murderous Attakwas Extreme, RSA’s toughest one-day MTB race.

But one rider’s clearly from out of town: “Howdy y’all!” he drawled with a twang.

Pete wore the colours of his team in the States, the “Front Rangers Cycling Club”, from Colorado. And this was the genius distinction: His club was “Sponsored by Denver Police”.

Read those words on his shirt again carefully: “Front Rangers Cycling Club - Sponsored by Denver Police.”

Hoopla! - as they cry at the start of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Now there’s a spectacular idea. Why? Let’s think this through

We know cycling is a key part of many global cities’ and towns’ “non-motorised transport” (NMT) strategies. Cape Town is no different.

The website tct.gov.za proclaims: “Currently cyclists have access to at least 450 km of cycle lanes across the city, parts of which are dedicated cycleway.

The Integrated Public Transport Network 2032 sees NMT as the most important mode in the public transport network that must be promoted and accommodated in all aspects of design.”

Okay, good. We know the Western Cape government is an aggressive champion of cycling and bike safety too.

But what progress has been made in the City since The Argus led an editorial series on bike lanes in December 2010?

Think about what the Denver Police have done: Put their hands up as proud leaders of progressive bike-riding culture.

How about this: equip every City of Cape Town official vehicle - the Metro Police, traffic and law enforcement and all other departments, with the following:

A full bicycle repair kit.

A portable bike rack, to transport the occasional bike of a cyclist in distress (these can be sponsored - Holdfast?)

Bright yellow “Stay Wider of the Rider” branding - to clearly demonstrate to motorists whose side the authorities are on.

And a few cycling aides more? Every official on the road needs to enable safe cycling, in their own small but important way. En masse.

To elevate Cape Town into the most famous cycling city on Earth, the authorities can’t just be partners or passengers. They need to lead from the front - and champion safe cycling like no other.

Practically, visibly, helpfully, at scale. Every day.

Denver has given us a hint.

Come Guys, we can do this even better. #ShowDon’tTell.

PS: Google “Murray Williams: City should take bikes seriously” for “The Why”, as Simon Sinek would say.

*Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.