As part of Cape Town Pride Week, the Cape Argus will be carrying stories from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to share insights and talk about the challenges they face:
#MyQueerLife: 'I refuse to dim my light because some are uncomfortable'
I have always known that I was different; I just didn’t know what name to attach it to.
Growing up in very religious Catholic family was tough, but not so much. I learnt from an early age to hide parts of myself that my family didn’t necessarily like or approve of. I sat through homophobic jokes, hate speech and made sure I was not noticed or rather I didn’t reveal anything incriminating about myself.
Education got me out of that environment into what I thought would have been “My Best Life” – a new city with open minded people.