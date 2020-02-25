As part of Cape Town Pride Week, the Cape Argus will be carrying stories from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to share insights and talk about the challenges they face:
#MyQueerLife: 'My parents prayed for me, told me it's wrong'
I am Roman Johannes, 26-year-old from Cape Town and I'm a proud queer individual.
I came from a family who is very religious and who put their beliefs first, so it was very hard for me to come out and live my truth as a queer person because I never wanted to disappoint my family.
Then as the years went by, it started to get harder for me to not be honest with myself and not be myself, because I always had to think about my family and what they were going to think.