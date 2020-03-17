Cape Town Stadium board members did not get a big increase

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

" (March 12, 2020) refers. The article " Outcry over big jump in earnings of six Cape Town Stadium board members " (March 12, 2020) refers. Stating that Cape Town Stadium board members’ remuneration increased by almost 70% is factually incorrect. The article is comparing remuneration over a five-month period in the 2017/18 financial year, to remuneration paid over 12 months in the 2018/19 financial year. The City stated in its response: "Board members did not receive an increase; they are paid in accordance with the National Treasury circular on remuneration for actual attendance of meetings."

Every year, Cape Town Stadium’s dependence on the City’s grant funding is decreasing. In the 2018/19 financial year, grant funding decreased by 15%. This positive trend is set to continue as the full commercialisation programme, including the agreement between the City and the WP Rugby Union, is rolled out. A critical performance indicator is the targeted income amount for the financial year. The entity was able to surpass the target of R18 730 534 and realised an actual income of R22 180 057.

It is time for a new perspective on Cape Town Stadium. The outdated, incorrect and politically easy refrain of it being a "white elephant" is long dead.

When the directive for such a world-class stadium was thrust on us as a host of the 2010 Soccer World Cup, we needed to make it happen for the economic opportunities and nation-building prestige that it would bring. However, we knew that after the event, it would have to become a financially sustainable landmark. As a consequence, the City has been investigating ways to reduce the burden of carrying the operational costs of Cape Town Stadium. This has led to a number of programmes aimed at enhancing the viability of Cape Town Stadium through the commercialisation of Cape Town Stadium Precinct in general.

The board is clearly adding value - along with Cape Town Stadium management and the City as a stakeholder - to advance the entity's commercialisation programme, and to enhance its reputation as an iconic landmark of our city.

* Alderman Ian Neilson, Mayoral Committee Member for Finance.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.