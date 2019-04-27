"I might not be able to celebrate Freedom Day in my home country today, but this year’s commemoration of South Africa’s first post-apartheid national elections will hold extra significance for me." Picture: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili.

I might not be able to celebrate Freedom Day in my home country today, but this year’s commemoration of South Africa’s first post-apartheid national elections will hold extra significance for me. While South Africans back home are scheduled to go to the polls on May 8, I will get the chance to cast my ballot tomorrow, with other South Africans living abroad who have registered to vote.

With about 6500 South Africans living and working in Qatar, the South African embassy in Doha is sure to be buzzing with voter activity.

I wasn’t eligible to vote in South Africa’s inaugural democratic elections on April 27, 1994, but I did stand with my mom and dad in a long Cape Town polling station queue as they readied themselves to make their mark for the first time.

It was an emotional occasion for so many and my dad emerged from the voting booth with what can only be described as a sad smile, to softly tell me: “I thought perhaps this day would come in your lifetime, but not in mine.”

Now, 25 years later, I’ll be enjoying Freedom Day and exercising my patriotic duty to vote while living almost 7000km away in a foreign land.

Thanks to the sacrifices of other, better people than me, my children have the opportunity to view the world through a lens different to that which would have been the case had the unjust rule of apartheid South Africa prevailed.

Aqeel, 12, 9-year-old Saabirah and 6-year-old Yaqeen are pretty comfortable in their Qatar skin, but their hearts belong to South Africa - as do those of their parents, wherever we might find ourselves in the world.

“Ridwaan, please don’t forget the voting station at the embassy is open from 7am to 9pm,” Shihaam calls out from the kitchen as I come down the stairs.

“If we can’t get there first thing in the morning, we’ll have to go in the evening.

“I’ve got the Girl Scouts bridging ceremony with Saabirah in the afternoon - I’m actually baking brownies for that now - and I’m arranging a pizza party for her troop afterwards here at our place.

“Also, Aqeel’s doing the climbing merit badge with the Boy Scouts around 11am and you’ve got to take him, but first you need to drop Yaqeen at Jassim’s house.

“They made plans at school to play together. Apparently Jassim told Yaqeen he’s got some special Arabic sweets for him.”

Tired just listening to the plans, I decide to launch a strategic counter-offensive. “You know,” I reply, “maybe the kids would prefer just chilling at home. I could braai, they could swim. What do you say we call them in and put it to a vote”

* Bawa, a former newspaper executive editor and magazine editor, is writing a weekly column about the life and experiences of a proud South African living as an expat in Qatar.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.