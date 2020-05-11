#changethestory: City has no idea how to treat Cape homeless

Novelist Joseph Heller, author of Catch-22, writes in his 1979 novel “Good as Gold” about an unknown New York college professor who catches the attention of the political classes in Washington for his rather inventive phrases. The “more imbecilic the prose, the more they adore it, and they offer him a position anywhere on the scale from “close Presidential source” to Secretary of State. Heller describes the political atmosphere in Washington at the time in the words of one of his political characters as “We have no ideas, and they’re pretty firm”. This is probably the closest I can get to describing the City of Cape Town's dealing with the homeless people of this city. From setting up a tent camp for homeless people at Culemborg to then transferring them to Strandfontein and then a few weeks later releasing them all back on to the streets - all at the cost of some R35 million, speaks more of City policy as a blustering South Easter than a carefully thought-out strategy. From defending this sea-sickening strategy as a “very clear plan” it is, as Heller said, a city leadership with no idea of how to treat the urban realities of homelessness, but their ideas are pretty firm.

From displaying to the media the arrival of the homeless people at the Strandfontein site in luxury buses as if they were going on vacation, they left the site on the back of council trucks like refuse. Everything points to the fact that there was no plan. It turned out to be just another forced removal strategy. Like in the old apartheid days, when our parents and grandparents were lured to a “better place” and found themselves on the sandy Cape Flats with no work opportunities and no industries and no economic infrastructure.

All this speaks to the fundamental problem of who we choose to rule over us.

I have developed a theory that says: the more a political party brings out music concerts during the elections and its candidates dance on stage for hours on end with “persons from the community,” the less substance there is to their policies and the more they have to hide. They are simply there to use a cultural moment to steal votes and not to engage in the substance of their political offerings.

Here's my advice to the electorate: What we need in the next election is to avoid going to political rallies that are turned into music concerts and dance fests and insist that those who come to campaign in our neighbourhoods table the substance of their policies for debate. Because I can tell you this much: the politicians have virtually no workable idea on how to address your unemployment or your joblessness or your housing needs - but they are pretty firm about their ideas. That's why poverty has remained so entrenched across communities for decades.

What I do suggest is this: convene meetings to discuss economic policies with academics and professionals and business leaders.

Convene meetings with university professors and parents and teachers to discuss inequalities in education. Convene meetings with lawyers and trade unions to talk about human rights.

Convene meetings with parents and doctors and nurses to talk about community health. And then later, when the politicians arrive with their sound crews and their T-shirts and their food parcels and their dance crews, you will know to avoid that because that is not the kind of politics that will free you from economic slavery and mental oppression. Those are the people with “no ideas and they're pretty firm about it.”

If we continue to sell our souls for food parcels, tents on the beach and a music concert we will all one day be forcibly removed once again on the backs of trucks - emotionally if not physically - to the next promised land. And we will wonder why we are still poor, as the wind blows in our faces on the back of another truck.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

