#changethestory: Creating the conditions for peace to thrive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It was former President FW De Klerk who in a 1990 speech said: “In our quest for peace, we should constantly ask ourselves what we should do to create conditions in which peace can prosper.” I quote apartheid politicians with a great deal of scepticism, primarily because I consider its numerous legacies, along with colonialism, as the greatest destructive force on the lives of black people on the African continent. I am also aware that many of Africa’s subsequent leaders have not adorned themselves with liberatory glory, but instead went down similar oppressive pathways as their oppressive masters. However, this De Klerk quote brings me to a point of pause and reflection during this time of global crisis. Amid the real danger that governments globally are restricting freedoms and exercising increasingly greater control over civic life, I see the small seeds of revolt in every new restriction that is being rolled out by the governments.

Between revolt and peace, there is a very fine membrane. The Arab Spring began in December 2010 when Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire to protest the arbitrary seizing of his vegetable stand by police over failure to obtain a permit.

This revolt led to Tunisia holding its first democratic parliamentary elections in October 2011. The death of Hector Pieterson on June 1976 brought the boiling anger of the oppressed masses on to the open streets. Along with several other revolts, prior to and post-June 1976, it led to democratic elections in South Africa in 1994.

So the question that arises is whether the Covid-19 crisis is giving populist politicians, fiery nationalists and right-wing political consultants the rope it needs to hang our noble Constitution and the freedoms and rights it bestows on the citizenry from the gallows of “the public’s best interest” and “virus control”.

Emma González, a pupil at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the US, who faced a horror shooting massacre at the school in 2018, in a speech post the shooting read a quote by a teacher: “When adults tell me I have the right to own a gun, all I can hear is my right to own a gun outweighs your pupil’s right to live.”

That’s the dilemma we face in every crisis: we can act to arm ourselves more; insulate ourselves more, create laws to control others more or we can ask the De Klerk question: “What should we do to create conditions in which peace can prosper?”

How do we act in a way that saves not only our own lives, but the lives of everyone?

When in crisis, the people look for a government that is aligned to relieving their pain and not in increasing its oppression.

Populist leaders - from Mussolini through to Trump - thrive on appealing to an anti-constitutional establishment that is mostly opposed to the rule of law and human rights when it affects others, but claims every conceivable right under that same constitution for themselves.

Moreover, they do so in complete ignorance of the blatantly obvious contradictions in their behaviour.

This crisis reminds me of a phrase Dr Chris Greyling often used in one of my 1980 classes at UWC. He spoke of transformation by explaining the Greek and Latin origins of the word, which he with great fervour explained to mean a transformative change of heart.

The term suggests repudiation, change of mind, repentance and atonement.

Who is leading the transformation project in South Africa right now? All we see is a deepening of untransformed populist political power, led mainly by the so-called politically and spiritually converted. However, all we see from such pseudo-transformed leaders is the deepening of control, the centralisation of power and the restrictions of freedoms.

If you are in the government right now, this is an important moment for you to look at the thin membrane between peace and revolt, between co-operation and conflict, and to act to create the conditions for peace.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.