changethestory: Focus on reaching goals to end poverty

I was in Oxford in England in September 2000, gathered with a number of global NGOs, when the announcement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) as the new effort to end global poverty was made. The eight goals and their 15-year impact timeline to end global poverty became an inspirational focal point for all of us. When the UN, in 2015, announced its failure to achieve the MDGs through its member countries and said it would need another 15 years to end global poverty, we all knew that we had failed the world’s poor. There was a sense of nauseating arrogance in that we could glibly announce that we needed another 15 years to achieve this critical goal. The new 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are now essentially a 30-year plan to end poverty by the UN and its member states. This has led me to interrogate and challenge the notion whether it is sustainable development we are after. Perhaps what we should be seeking is Intelligent Development. After looking at a range of global practices to end poverty I am less convinced that the current thinking we employ can end poverty.

Our often fickle commitments to end poverty now require a group of intelligent thinkers who can design intelligent systems to enforce the outcomes of a better world. And if we don’t employ a critical intelligence to achieve the SDGs, the chances are very real that in 2030 we will hear another pathetic announcement of failure from the UN.

As a society, we are accustomed to thinking that sustainable development is some “feel good charity” deliverable whose goal is to help the poor who live on less than $2 a day to arrive at that state of $2-dollar-a-day-Nirvana.

Much of that thinking is at the forefront of modern day sustainable development practices. If we are going to end poverty, we must begin to change the outcomes we are after. We must have thinkers who can design wealth creation systems for poor people instead of simply wanting to reduce their poverty.

While the past has shown that we do bring the best minds to do research and publish on a broad range of global challenges, it also shows that we have not brought the best minds to design implementation systems to lead the outcomes of the SDGs.

Our challenge is not shortage of data but a shortage of intelligent systems thinkers who can guide the outcomes. We need intelligent minds to interrogate current implementation systems. We need a robust and intelligent approach to implementation design. Five years into the SDGs and we are not yet seeing a shift in certain socio-economic and social-ecological trends to impact poverty’s upward trend.

I have read a lot of literature on poverty. I have stood in the only hospital in Nampula, Mozambique, after the civil war ended and seen children die from preventable diseases. I have seen the same in India and other parts of the world in the 1990s. And I have seen enough promises made by wealthy countries that end in the “nothing-sphere”.

The enormous space we give ourselves to experiment and fail - over decades - with designing interventions to end poverty is criminal.

Statistics South Africa is our lead agency in writing our country reports to the UN on our progress with achieving the SDGs. They have been both intelligent and practical in their approach to achieving the results required.

Our problem is not data. Our problem is the lack of bravery to call out failed systems. We must excel in bringing people together who can use the data to design new systems to end poverty. If the current system to roll out housing or education or nutrition by government is not working, the answer is not to double up that broken system. We need people who can design new systems. That’s intelligent development. That’s how poverty ends.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

