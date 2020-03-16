#changethestory: Let’s stop the world - not to get off, but to get better

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

I read a tweet from one @realkatiejow, who is a former Ms Nevada State and a candidate for a school district board of trustees in Nevada, in the US Katie Williams (her full name) wrote the following yesterday, in response to a US congress woman urging people to practise social distancing: “I just went to a crowded Red Robin (restaurant) and I’m 30. It was delicious, and I took my sweet time eating my meal. Because this is America and I’ll do what I want.” And that is the sad reality as to why we have the rapid spread of the disease. It’s because people like @realkatiejow live in this bubble of “I’m young”, “I’m healthy”, “I’m immune” and, wait for it, “I’m American and I can do what I like”. With the World Health Organisation’s declaration that the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is a pandemic, it becomes incumbent on humans everywhere to stand in solidarity with global efforts to stop the spread of the virus and to save lives. We do not have permission to live in our bubbles and ignore the well-being of others. All South Africans must adopt a “no risk-taking” approach and should not be lax in any effort to curb the spread of the virus.

These tweets are from Italy 2 weeks ago. 10 days later, the entire country was in lockdown. We are on the exact same path.



We can learn from Italy’s mistake.

If we stay home & away from crowds/bars/restaurants, we can lessen the damage. #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/dmZvub82yD — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2020

The World Economic Forum has asked companies to “rather over-react than show inaction” in the face of the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency Cabinet meeting to address government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus. I wish he had first called a meeting of all political party leaders to get a bi-partisan agreement on what is required. He should then take that agreement to Cabinet for approval. Given the burden of challenges such as load shedding, economic recession and Covid-19 that South Africans will bear over the next while, it’s important that we realise that what we require now is intelligent leadership and not partisan politics.

Most at risk in South Africa are vulnerable people with compromised immune systems who work in the services industries.

They risk becoming infected due to the work they do, and may potentially transfer that infection on to fellow travellers on crowded taxis and family members in cramped and overcrowded living conditions.

The practice of social distancing is a virtual impossibility for poor people. As we’ve seen so often, their poverty makes them the primary victims of something entirely not their fault.

All South African institutions must collaborate to find innovative ways to stop the spread of infection to vulnerable citizens.

This is a time to embrace the high cost of what it means to be a good neighbour.

This is not a time to shrink into a “survival of the fittest” mindset. Every living being matters. Amid the deadly threat of the virus, we should all be working non-stop on ways to make core survival services to poor people possible, practical and meaningful.

The government and the private sector must make essential health services - such as testing for Covid-19 for anyone who requires, it as well as the supportive medical services required - free to all citizens.

We must find ways to maintain the wages and salaries of infected and affected workers.

Let’s shut down the world for two weeks. Let’s stop the planet’s endless spinning and let it breathe and rest. It hasn’t had that opportunity for thousands of years. Let’s shut off all the machines.

Let’s go find other versions of life around us. Can you imagine a two-week period of no motorised travel? How much better we all will be able to breathe, think, sleep and heal.

Switch off. It will save all our lives.

And here is my confession: I should have been as passionate about stopping TB as I am about Covid-19.

Last year, 124000 people died of TB in South Africa. We went on without considering their infections and their deaths. We behaved just like Katie Williams. And we still do.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus