#changethestory: Providing space for dignity and security

One of the urgent projects our democracy requires is to distil the essential values of the Constitution of our Republic into meaningful words that everyone in this country can embrace. In the past 55 days, I have seen up close and personal how values such as safety from violence, respect for individual dignity and security of tenure provide a platform for the landless and houseless to self-heal. On May 25, 2020, as we celebrated Africa Day, I opened our office building in the heart of Cape Town to 180 people who lived on the streets as our honoured guests. It had been storming in Cape Town that weekend. I am amazed at how our guests when we first opened the building to them, did not leave the building. They were so scared that they would “lose their spot” and would have to battle to “get back in”. Some people did not leave the building for a week - others for longer. When they became aware that we were “not going to put them out at 7am every morning” and would provide them with three meals a day and do their laundry and store their belongings safely, and get them the newspapers every day, they began to change. They took ownership. When we additionally asked them to look after themselves by working with their own elected leaders and designing their own care processes, a sense of deep agency began to arise. People began to talk about business ideas they had, or of their need to relocate to their family. Some people just genuinely wanted to talk. I began to see changes happening all around me. No, these were not some “special category of people” from the streets. These were ordinary guests who have lived on the streets for decades. Yet every single one had an undiminished desire for a better life. Many of them just gave up believing that it was possible. The safety and dignity offered them for 55 days helped them find the power to heal.

At about 3am on the night they moved in, just after everyone had found a place to sleep in between desks and chairs and computers, I turned to the leader of the group and said: "Here are the office keys - this building is now yours for as long as you need it.” Those were my exact words. I meant every letter, syllable and word contained in it. I did not know this man for more than about 12 hours.

I have visited the building frequently over the past 55 days. I never just walked in. I always asked for permission to enter the building. I never disrupted their meetings by just walking in. I knocked on the office door. If they did not open, I would leave and come back later, even though I could open the door.

Every conversation I held with them focused on offering trust. They made the decisions.They were empowered to lead. They determined the rules. They appointed their own security. They wrote up the duty rosters; they served the food. They decided what the programme for the day was.

Moreover, they spoke - not others on their behalf. Their collective power was a thing to behold. Every day that I went there, I saw a people who rose in stature. I saw people who embraced the freedom from violence space offered them. I saw the unbelievable change on their faces as we chose to recognise their dignity. I saw peace arise in the physical building as they embraced the security of tenure.

It’s now Day 55. Nearly every person of the original 180 people in the building have now found an alternate place to live through their own agency, and by the leaders they chose.

Security of tenure, freedom from violence and dignity were the difference-makers. Those are the values our Constitution talks about. We should do so too.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

