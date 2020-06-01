#changethestory: Telling the story of Africa’s present and future

This past week, on Monday, May 25, we celebrated Africa Day. We share a continent and country of great beauty with many others, and live side by side with diverse human beings. Despite the growing leaning to the right in global politics, Africa is emerging as the place of bright present and future hope for the world. I hope that the Afro-pessimists will finally see that there are different pathways to greatness, and that Africa’s slow but sure growth is in fact its strength instead of a sign of its frailty. To Africa, in this time of global crisis, here are some reflective thoughts about us. Let us always maintain internal peace within our borders, cultures and continent as well as with the agitators and exploiters who come from outside. An orientation towards peace is our greatest weapon against the exploitative and divisive practices of both the West and the East. Whether we are pitching for business with each other or competing for resources, let us do so with a bias towards peace.

Let us focus on our continental well-being as the new global economic, educational and innovation leaders. Let us grow a respect for whoever enters our space.

That respect must, however, come from a deep notion of self-respect that will not allow ourselves - and others - to be subjected to slavery and exploitation again.

That self-respect will become our power against the exploitative practice of subservient loyalty. It allows no one to own us - because respect disarms the enemy. Never give in to manipulation. Whether emotional or political. Only do what serves to advance humanity and the goals of a better world.

Let us live free from greed and corruption. Material contentment insulates us against corruption. You will be surprised what you can live without. Just give it enough time. It is more cleansing and more healing to be without the opulence that far exceeds basic living needs than to be with it.

Globally, in the emerging consciousness, a minimalist orientation is the new way to live. Become aware of your convictions. It is the true you. You may say and do many things, but your convictions are the truest part of you. Have a business card that says: My integrity and my continent, country and community are not for sale nor up for auction to the highest bidder.

Always be kind. Kindness is underrated. Kindness is a legacy builder. It makes you nice to be around. Such kindness will live on in the stories we tell about Africa to our children.

Go out of your way to do good - especially to those who are without. Design your life to be arrogance-free.

Don’t seek to insert your name or your achievements into everything. Stop being important. Work on being significant. Become an inspirational asset to your community and desist from being an irritation.

Lead with humility and accept leadership reluctantly. When you enter a leadership role, plan from day one on how you will return it to others. Celebrate often. Avoid complaining. Many people will destroy things. Great people work on fixing what others have broken - in order to insert a brave and different narrative into the national discourse.

Never use your title. Always use your name. Your ego is attached to the first. Your character is attached to the second. Give more than you receive. And give often.

One of my teachers once taught me: assumption is the doctrine of fools. Deliberately develop a deep intelligence and seek understanding.

Don’t move, act or speak until you know and understand. At all cost, avoid assumption. These values, when they are practised with consistency, carry the seeds of a great country and a great continent. Such are the ideas that build countries and communities that are worth believing in - and worth dying for.

Ours will be a nation and continent of greatness, of freedom, of hope and of prosperity. We will no longer only tell stories of our past, but we will relish in stories of our present, of today and of tomorrow.

That will be Africa’s story.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





