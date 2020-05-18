#changethestory: Time for SA to embrace an inconvenient justice

It was a stiflingly hot summer’s day on August 28, 1963 when Dr Martin Luther King mounted the podium to deliver his historic “I have a dream” speech. More than 200 000 people had marched on Washington DC that August Wednesday to take a stand for justice, jobs and freedom. Just before Dr King delivered his speech, a 61-year-old Jewish Rabbi from New York gave a speech that is not talked about much. Joachim Prinz was a very active member of the civil rights movement. Prinz showed intellectual and moral bravery on the day when he spoke to his own and said “the most urgent, the most disgraceful, the most shameful and the most tragic problem is silence. A great people which had created a great civilisation had become a nation of silent onlookers.” As I watched the “we will lock you up” performances of Minister Bheki Cele, the childish behaviour of John Steenhuizen in his interview with SABC anchorwoman Flo Letoaba and the increasing control that government is exercising over its citizenry, all the alarm bells went off. Politicians are slowly but intentionally turning a country of active citizens into a nation of silent onlookers. Who will tell the police minister that his televised threats are against the values of our democratic state? Who will say to the leader of the DA that all his TV appearances of late look like schoolboy bullying is back in fashion?

Which bring me to this thought: For justice to be just it must be inconvenient at some level to everyone. In the complexity of the South African democratic narrative, how tragic it is to see that we have political classes on both sides of the House that have used this crisis to reintroduce kragdadigheid and bullying.

Our constitutional architecture calls for leaders who can lead an “inconvenient justice.” When Rabbi Pinz spoke that August day in 1963, he was talking to his own, calling them to a justice pathway that will be inconvenient at many places along that civil rights journey but that would establish “a morally renewed” peace as a long-term consequence.

What especially the DA doesn’t understand is that one’s notions of justice are not revealed in how one fights for one’s natural constituents. Our notions of justice are revealed in how we fight for those who are not our natural constituents.

That’s what an inconvenient justice narrative looks like. It’s in how we look after the vulnerable, how we design inclusive housing that brings others into our community, and it’s in how we talk with and about others. It’s in how we make our country’s constitution the guiding light for justice practices.

This is what Rabbi Pinz stated when he said that “neighbour is not a geographic term. It’s a moral concept. It means our collective responsibility for the preservation of man’s dignity and integrity.”

When we went into lockdown President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked “whether we have the ability to turn this crisis into an opportunity to invest in a new society, a new consciousness and a new economy”.

We have a moment now to embrace an inconvenient justice journey that does not make us long back to March 25, 2020 but rather inspires us to look forward to March 25, 2021. We must press that reset button now. Many long to not have to read about homelessness and food shortages any longer. Many long to see a rugby and soccer game more than they long to see an end to hunger.

Many long to go back to work and do not see the more than 2 million people that might not have work to go back to. Many long to go back to normal when for others normal is forever gone.

Now is the time to embrace an inconvenient justice. We can no longer allow such shallow political leadership to be the best we have to offer the country. Press the reset button.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

Cape Argus





