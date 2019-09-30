#changethestory: Trust key for government







The National Assembly (NA). Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) I have been pondering the concept of good governance as juxtaposed against the concept of a good government. The one seems to take me down a path of being good at governance, accountability and ensuring legislative compliance. The other seems to evoke in me a sense of the deeper inherent goodness of the people in government. In South Africa, and indeed globally, it appears as if right-wing populism thrives on issues of good governance and is very willing to forego the concept of being a good government with good people in office. For democracies to survive we must increasingly have good people in government, not just good governance. Good governance is a fundamental assumption when people strive for public office. Only their actions can prove us wrong. Becoming a good government, however, is not. It is reflected in the daily deeds of those who hold office, individually and collectively. The citizens wish to have both good governance and good government.

Nothing is more soul-destroying than arrogant, selfish, racist, homophobic leaders who, once in office, lead only for the interests of a particular constituency and do not carry the well-being of the entire country as a mandate. What most politicians don’t get is this: You get into the election race by a party mandate. But you get to political office by taking an oath to serve all the people, the entire country and its Constitution, including those who did not vote for you.

We have made the work of politicians about one side of the coin only, good governance. But we have failed to transition that role into being about good government too. It was Jean-Claude Juncker, president of Denmark and of the European Commission who in 2007 famously said: “We all know what to do, we just don’t know how to get re-elected after we’ve done it.”

The man on the street wants a good government. A trustworthy, rights-centred, humane, intelligent and decent set of governors. Not arrogant, self-important and uniformed leaders.

At a conference on Sustainable Development a while back at Columbia University, we discussed how words such as squatter camps instead of communities, shacks instead of homes, migrants instead of people, co-option instead of inclusion, are slowly sinking the trust we should have in our political leaders. The words you choose reflect the values you hold.

Both the current insensitivity around the subject of Hanover Street in District Six as well as the numerous issues of alleged impropriety revealed at the Zondo Commission into State Capture reflect this failure of our political leaders to become a robust good government. People may cite all kinds of procedures to show good governance but the deeper truth is that the people want a political class who make up a good government.

When we are simply concerned about clean audits and decreased wastage, but embrace racist, homophobic behaviours and we put people out on the streets who have lived in homes for decades, or we funnel money from banks into our own and party accounts, we have failed to be a good government.

In the ever-deepening challenges to the fundamentals of our democracy, we must seek to no longer only be satisfied with good governance. Good governance is an entry level standard and a given.

If you cannot comply with the rules and laws, you do not deserve to be in office.

However, becoming a set of good leaders who make up a good government, who serve the people, is at another level and what we, as citizens, expect.

This is displayed in how we treat each other, both the "other" from other political parties and the "other", who constitute those who did not vote for us. It is displayed in how we prioritise and build inclusion and how we promote the Constitution - not just a party mandate.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

