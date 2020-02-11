Choose rampant optimism









As a curtain-raiser to the main event of the evening, fans were treated to a celebrity pro doubles match between Roger Federer/Bill Gates and Rafael Nadal/Trevor Noah. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) “Shine bright like a diamond!” demands the singer Rihanna. And on Friday night, Cape Town obeyed. The next morning, the Goat (Greatest Of All Time) of tennis posted on Facebook: “Feeling on top of the world. Surreal. World record.” With the hashtag: #matchinafrica. And the South African flag. Roger Federer’s image: a sea of twinkling lights. In their midst, the Cape Town Stadium, in which he and Rafael Nadal had just performed in front of the biggest tennis crowd in history. A turbo-boost of global publicity, to fuel new tourism and jobs.

A woman you all know well used to say in our closed-door leadership strategy sessions: “South Africans are exceptionally good at two important things: first, throwing parties.” Like the 1995 Rugby World Cup. The 2010 Soccer World Cup. And many mega-jols more.

“And, second: we’re somehow almost always able to avert disaster in the nick of time.”

Friday night felt like another impeccable rendition of the first: the Cape Town Stadium glittered on the world stage. Shone bright like a diamond.

But our second famed skill - will we pull it off again? That remains to be seen.

At a celebrated tourism destination in the Cape Winelands on Saturday - the type of place the world’s best tennis players may hang out at - a sign in the picnic deli read: “Welcome to our farm. Take a big breath of fresh air. Feel the sun on your skin. Then, it’s time to find the perfect spot for your picnic. Where will it be - by the dam, or under the oaks?”

Ah, how wonderful! Except, the tranquil country idyll was drowned out by a large mega-generator, powering the whole hotel and wine estate, since Eskom’s debilitating, economy-crashing load shedding kicked in.

On the road there from Stellenbosch, the traffic lights were dead - making key arterial intersections highly dangerous. And the cell networks were down.

And therein lies our perfect dual reality: the best and worst of Project RSA. Such stark evidence of both: the Beauty and the Beast.

And so which story shall we tell, to ourselves and the world?

As a sample of one: my own decision is clear, I’m the sole owner of my attitude. And mine is rampant optimism.

Rihanna sings: “Find light in the beautiful sea, I choose to be happy;

“You’re a shooting star I see, a vision of ecstasy;

“So shine bright tonight;

“You and I;

“We’re beautiful like diamonds in the sky!”

We shouldn’t need tennis players to show us this.

Let’s place maximum urgency in identifying our proudest success stories, and shining them. So when things get dark, there’s still enough bright, sparkling light.

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.