'City has plenty of ideas to back Cape homeless, can our detractors do better?'

With reference to Lorenzo Davids’s opinion piece: #changethestory: City has no idea how to treat Cape homeless Davids is very self-assured in his assessment of the City’s efforts around the homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also in general. It appears writing opinion pieces dripping with untruths is far easier than researching the true state of affairs. Also, the latter would invalidate his views. That the City was able to set up the temporary shelter at Strandfontein at such short notice and provide the level of services to those accommodated there, speaks to an ability to plan and implement that should be commended. It is also worth noting that, at the height of the Level 5 lockdown, the Western Cape had housed more than double the number of homeless citizens than the rest of the provinces, as verified by the National Social Development Department.

The reality is that the facts matter very little to the detractors of this administration.

When we couldn’t produce a plan quickly enough, they were ready to lambaste us. When we announced our plan, they were once more ready to rip it apart.

A lot has been said about the Strandfontein temporary shelter site, much of it without basis. From a City’s perspective, the site provided the homeless with opportunities that would not have been possible without the establishment of this temporary accommodation:

1 352 persons have been provided with chronic and clinical treatment for conditions like TB, HIV, diabetes, hypertension and epilepsy;

272 people tested for TB, 24 are on treatment and isolated;

1 858 people screened for Covid-19 and 66 tested and isolated, All tests were returned as negative;

Over 120 people re-integrated with their families;

4 500 meals were issued a day;

2000 mattresses and 2000 blankets procured and distributed;

Each person was issued with a vanity pack;

Psycho-social services for substance users as part of rehabilitation.

Most importantly, as has been the primary focus of the temporary shelter, we were able to screen all persons entering the site for Covid-19 and included additional screening for TB. Those who tested positive for TB, and those who underwent Covid-19 testing, were isolated.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus among those housed on site. A number of persons also received assistance in guiding them through their substance withdrawal symptoms.

The City is mandated, in terms of its integrated development plan, to proactively help the poor and most vulnerable in society, including the homeless, to access services and support regardless of their circumstances. The Strandfontein site is evidence that the City exceeded the required level of response by providing shelter to the homeless as well as other ancillary services.

The City is finalising the closure of the Strandfontein temporary shelter, and the accommodation needs of the persons who have requested ongoing assistance. It has adopted a three-pronged approach to accommodating street people:

Of the persons remaining on site at Strandfontein, 356 have indicated that they would prefer remaining in a safe space, instead of returning to the streets;

Extending existing shelters by creating additional bed spaces;

Long-term development of safe spaces across the city in identified communities.

Recently, the Mayoral committee has also given the go-ahead for the procurement of prefabricated structures to be placed on vacant City land next to existing shelters where this is a viable option. The benefit of this, rather than temporary pop-up shelters is that beds will remain available even after the Covid-19 pandemic for our homeless to access at their convenience.

The City’s homeless agency committee has championed a progressive approach to helping our homeless community interested in accessing City services.

PLANNING: Zahid Badroodien.

This includes rehabilitation services, up-skilling programmes, reintegration and reunification with families as well as short-term employment opportunities so that they may engage in a sustainable way to exit homelessness.

The City is very excited about this proposal as there is a need for more shelter beds in Cape Town. This will be achieved through the rolling out of additional safe spaces across the city.

So to rebut Davids’s assertion, the City has plenty of ideas and the question is: what can he and his fellow detractors bring to the table to genuinely improve the situation of those who find themselves living on the street?

Or are his views just a song and dance to detract from his lack of facts and understanding?

* Zahid Badroodien is Mayco member for Community Services and Health.

