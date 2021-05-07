City of Cape Town had 'no choice but to comply' in carrying out duck culling

by Marian Nieuwoudt

The front page lead, “Cape residents watched in horror as City 'drugged and drowned' a flock of ducks”, Cape Argus, May 5, refers.

On March 31, 2021 the City’s Invasive Species Unit undertook a mallard duck control operation at the Welgevonden Estate in co-operation with the Home Owners Association.

Residents were informed of this intended intervention in writing on February 25, 2021.

The letter described in detail why this intervention was needed.

Mallard ducks are a category 1b Invasive Species.

The City is compelled by National Legislation – namely, the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act no.10 of 2004, to take action against this invasive species.

According to this Act, Mallards must be managed as part of an invasive control plan, and the City has no choice but to comply.

Mallards are an invasive alien species in South Africa where they are known to hybridise with indigenous ducks.

These threats include competitive displacement, disturbing water quality and hybridisation.

Hybrid offspring are fertile which further exacerbates the problem.

The removal operation followed the best international practice and the City abided by animal welfare legislation to remove the mallard ducks and mallard hybrids.

The operation was supervised by the Cape of Goodhope SPCA to ensure compliance with methods used and adherence to the relevant legislation.

We urge residents to please refrain from feeding wild ducks as this can lead to serious problems including fattening the ducks and overpopulation, pollution of water sources, and diseases.

* Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment.

