"Given that there will be no designated sites this year, the City appeals to residents to please refrain from setting off fireworks," says JP Smith. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency This letter refers to: CoCT sets record straight on fireworks after sparking colourful debate

It’s the public’s right to know. And the public did not know when mayco and councillors pulled the plug on this year’s Guy Fawkes and other firework festivities. Although the Constitution allows us to let off fireworks, the City of Cape Town removed that right unilaterally without consulting the tens of thousands who annually attend Guy Fawkes with their children and families on Blouberg and other designated beaches. Guy Fawkes on Cape Town beaches has even featured world wide on BBC world news and is prominently displayed on their Travel Website.

I call on the City of Cape Town to review this decision.

There is so much our City could do to make it more attractive at night. However they take the easy way out without any consultation, casting us into darkness both figuratively and literally.

* Agi Orfanos, West Beach, Blouberg.

