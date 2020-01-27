City of Cape Town is clamping down on cable theft









Cable theft is one of the biggest threats to the local economy, safety and security and residents’ quality of life, writes mayco member, JP Smith. Photo: Jason Boud/African News Agency With reference to “City of Cape Town called on to implement by-law dealing with copper theft” (Cape Argus, January 21): There is no by-law for the regulation of the sale of scrap metal, but this falls under the Second Hand Goods Act. Under Section 31(1) of the act, officers in the City’s Metals Theft Unit now have the authority to do routine inspections and enter the premises of registered dealers to investigate compliance with the act, and conduct searches and seizures, and seal-off premises at which second-hand goods are found, to prevent a person from conducting business in contravention of the act. In addition, at the time of the arrest, items confiscated during the same 15-month period included 85kg of cast iron drain covers and frames, 11 gully grids, 11.1kg of telecommunication cable (66m) and 288.5kg of copper cable (665m). This would not be the case if we did not enforce the law, as we are being unjustly accused of. Cable theft is one of the biggest threats to the local economy, safety and security and residents’ quality of life. There is also a severe impact on the City’s own operations, with more than R40million lost in two years due to metal theft where manhole covers, hydrants and water meters were stolen.

The City will continue to clamp down on the illegal trade.

* JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

